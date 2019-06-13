Catholic World News
Vatican hosts conference on energy transition and care for our common home
June 13, 2019
CWN Editor's Note: Addressing participants in a similar conference in 2018, Pope Francis called for a transition to clean energy.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
