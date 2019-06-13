Catholic World News

‘Become joyful and courageous ambassadors,’ Cardinal Parolin tells apostolic nuncios

June 13, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: At a Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican Secretary of State preached to pontifical representatives as they began a four-day meeting.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!