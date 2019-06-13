Catholic World News

USCCB approves provisional strategic priorities, document on deacons

June 13, 2019

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The provisional strategic priorities for 2021-2024 are evangelization, life and dignity of the human person, protect and heal God’s children, and vocations. The bishops also approved a second edition of the National Directory for the Formation, Ministry, and Life of Permanent Deacons and a revised translation of the rite of Ordination of Bishops, Priests, and Deacons.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

