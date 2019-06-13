Catholic World News

3 new members appointed to National Review Board

June 13, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The the National Review Board, established by the US bishops in 2002, advises the bishops on the protection of young people from sexual abuse. The new members are Elizabeth Hayden, a retired Minnesota judge; John Sheveland, a theology professor at Gonzaga University; and Belinda Taylor, a counselor and retired diocesan victims’ assistance coordinator.

