India: Bishop’s body exhumed after murder claim

June 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Police in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh have exhumed the body of the late Bishop Thomas Thenatt of Gwalior, following questions about his death and rumors that he may have been murdered. The bishop died in an auto accident last December; none of the other occupants of the car was hurt.

