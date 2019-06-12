Catholic World News

Father Tolton declared venerable; 7 other beatification causes advance

June 12, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Venerable Augustus Tolton (1854-1897) was “the first Roman Catholic priest in the United States publicly known to be black,” according to a Chicago archdiocesan web page devoted to Father Tolton. “A former slave who was baptized and reared Catholic, Tolton studied formally in Rome and was ordained in 1886.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!