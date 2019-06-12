Catholic World News

New England Jesuits, Order of Malta, Fairfield University, others liable in $60M Haitian orphanage abuse settlement

June 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: An estimated 170 children were abused at a Haitian orphanage associated with Fairfield University, a Jesuit college in Connecticut.

