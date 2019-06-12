Catholic World News

Nigerian prelate warns against fostering division, hatred on social media

June 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “It becomes easy means to spread hatred, injustice, suppression and oppression, false alarms, misinformation, calumny, etc.,” said Bishop Denis Isizoh, the bishops’ chairman for social communications. “People are afraid. They are threatened. No wonder, some feel that they must carry guns and they nurse the desire and interest to kill opponents even without clear provocation. Indeed, many have been killed.”

