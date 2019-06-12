Catholic World News

Review board chairman rues US bishops’ failure to prod Holy See on McCarrick, calls for rejection of ‘metropolitan option’

June 12, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing the June 2019 USCCB general assembly, Francesco Cesareo, chairman of the National Review Board, urged the bishops to adopt truly independent audits of diocesan anti-abuse efforts, to hold bishops to the same accountability standards as other clerics, and to have lay review boards, rather than metropolitan archbishops, investigate abuse allegations against bishops. He lamented the bishops’ failure to pass a resolution at their November meeting that would have called on the Holy See to release its documentation on Theodore McCarrick.

