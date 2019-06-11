Catholic World News

Bavarian state government orders cross displayed on government buildings

June 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Bavarian government said that the cross should be displayed on public buildings—not as a sign of faith but of “cultural identity and Christian-Western influence.”

