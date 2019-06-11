Catholic World News

New head of Knights of Malta bans traditional Mass

June 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The head of the Knights of Malta has barred the celebration of the extraordinary form of the Mass at the Order’s official events. Fra’ Giacomo Dalla Torre—who was elected grand master of the Order last year, after Fra’ Matthew Festing was asked to resign by Pope Francis—said that he was taking the step to promote unity within the Order.

