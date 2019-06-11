Catholic World News

Hong Kong diocese backs protestors’ demand to halt extradition bill

June 11, 2019

AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: In the largest protest in Hong Kong since 1997, citizens took to the streets against a bill that would permit the extradition of suspects to mainland China.

