In northern Nigeria, Muslims and Christians take small steps toward reconciliation

June 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 204 million (map) is the most populous in Africa. Nigeria is 50% Muslim and 40% Christian, with 10% retaining indigenous beliefs.

