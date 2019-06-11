Catholic World News

Polish priest in stable condition after being stabbed before Mass

June 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “A 57 year-old man approached [Father Ireneusz Bakalarczyk] and started a conversation about the sex abuse scandals in the Catholic Church, before allegedly pulling out a knife and stabbing the priest in the chest and abdomen,” according to the report. The attack took place in southwestern Poland, in Wroclaw, the nation’s fourth-largest city.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

