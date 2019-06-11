Catholic World News

Review board chairman calls on bishops to release files on abusive priests, ‘once and for all’

June 11, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Francesco Cesareo, president of Assumption College and chairman of the US bishops’ National Review Board, asked, “How many times is it going to be this slow removal of the Band-Aid that only makes the wound worse?”

