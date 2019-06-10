Catholic World News

Bishop promoted by Pope Francis now faces abuse charges in Argentina

June 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Gustavo Zanchetta faces criminal charges for alleged sexual abuse of seminarians in Argentina. He resigned as Bishop of Orans in 2017 amid rumors of abuse. Shortly thereafter, Pope Francis brought him to Rome and installed him as an official of APSA (the Administration of the Patrimony of the Apostolic See), the agency that handles Vatican investments.

