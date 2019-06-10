Catholic World News

Archbishop Vigano, in new interview, says Pope is ‘blatantly lying’

June 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano accused Pope Francis of “blatantly lying to the whole world,” in a new interview with the Washington Post. However, the former Vatican diplomat backed off his demand for the Pope’s resignation, saying that the he hoped the Pope would repent and reform. The lengthy interview with the Post was conducted by email; Archbishop Vigano remains in hiding and would not disclose his location.

