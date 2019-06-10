Catholic World News

Pope encourages prayer for Sudan

June 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The news reaching us these days from Sudan causes grief and preoccupation,” Pope Francis said during his June 9 Regina Coeli address as military authorities sought to suppress pro-democracy protests in the Muslim nation (map). “Let us pray for these people; may violence cease, and the common good be sought in dialogue.”

