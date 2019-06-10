Catholic World News

‘Baptized and sent’ is theme of Pope’s message for World Mission Sunday

June 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: On June 9, the Holy See Press Office released “Baptized and Sent: The Church of Christ on Mission in the World,” the Pope’s message for the 2019 World Mission Sunday, which takes place on October 20.

