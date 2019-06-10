Catholic World News

15th-century hermit beatified in Kraków

June 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Blessed Michal Giedroyc (c. 1422-1485) was a Lithuanian nobleman with disabilities who become a brother of the Order of St. Augustine. On June 8, Cardinal Giovanni Angelo Becciu, prefect of the Congregation for the Causes of Saints, celebrated a Mass of “equivalent beatification”—that is, formal papal recognition of longstanding local veneration. “ On June 9, Pope Francis said, “May this event encourage Poles and Lithuanians to strengthen their bonds in the sign of faith and of the veneration of Blessed Michal, model of evangelical humility and charity, who lived in Kraków in the 15th century.”

