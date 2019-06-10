Catholic World News

Continuing reorganization of Vatican City State, Pope names 3 officials

June 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In December, the Holy See Press Office announced that Pope Francis was reorganizing the government of Vatican City State; as part of the reorganization, the number of operational areas was reduced to seven (apart from the Vatican Observatory). Pope Francis has named directors for three of those seven areas.

