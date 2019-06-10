Catholic World News

Oregon environmental scientist named to pontifical academy

June 10, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Jane Lubchenco, distinguished professor at Oregon State University, was the Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere (2009-13), administrator of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (2009-13), and US State Department Science Envoy for the Ocean (2014-16). The Pontifical Academy of Sciences, established in 1936, is an advisory body whose members include non-Catholics.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!