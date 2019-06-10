Catholic World News

Accountability for bishops in response to abuse crisis tops agenda of US bishops’ meeting

June 10, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In addition to the abuse crisis, the bishops will discuss a revised English translation for the rite of ordination and the text of the second edition of the National Directory for the Formation, Ministry, and Life of Permanent Deacons in the United States.

