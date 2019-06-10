Catholic World News

Video released for Pope’s monthly prayer intention

June 10, 2019

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope’s June prayer intention is “that priests, through the modesty and humility of their lives, commit themselves actively to a solidarity with those who are most poor.” In the video, the Pope commented, “I would like to ask you to look at the priests who work in our communities. They are not perfect, but many give it their all until the very end, offering themselves with humility and joy. They are priests who are close to the people, ready to work hard for everyone. Let us be thankful for their example and testimony.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!