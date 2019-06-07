Catholic World News

Arson suspected in Florida cathedral fire

June 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: A fire that damaged the cathedral of the Pensacola-Tallahassee diocese was “an obvious case of arson,” reports the rector, Father John Cayer. An investigation is underway.

