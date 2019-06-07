Catholic World News

‘We are very worried about the future of our Honduras,’ bishops say as protests continue

June 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The indignation of the majority of the population, the suffering of the poorest, the disappointment of the young, the fear of migrants, the anguish of the sick, the impotence against corruption and impunity, the struggle of those who fight for a better Honduras without seeing the results, becomes even more painful and understandable,” the bishops stated in reference to protests against President Juan Orlando Hernández, a US ally.

