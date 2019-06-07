Catholic World News

Baghdad prelate says ‘general security situation has improved’

June 07, 2019

» Continue to this story on AsiaNews

CWN Editor's Note: Auxiliary Bishop Shlemon Warduni welcomed the decision to reopen access to the “Green Zone,” which includes government buildings and the US embassy.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!