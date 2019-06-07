Catholic World News

Leading Italian prelate pays tribute to large families

June 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “I owe everything to my family,” said Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti, 77, president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, as he recalled growing up with various family members during and after World War II. He spoke at the presentation of a new Italian-language book on large families.

