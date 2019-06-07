Catholic World News

Pope addresses European vocations directors on holiness, communion, and vocation

June 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In his prepared remarks to participants in the Congress of National Centers for Vocations of the Churches of Europe, Pope Francis spoke of “holiness as a calling that gives meaning to one’s entire life journey; communion as the fertile soil for vocations in the Church; and vocation itself, as a keyword to be preserved and ‘conjugated’ with others—‘happiness,’ ‘freedom,’ and ‘together’—and finally ‘declined’ as special consecration.” In his extemporaneous remarks, the Pope emphasized that “work for vocations, with vocations, must not be, is not proselytism.”

