Sostituto honors centenary of Vatican-Polish relations, pays tribute to future Pope Pius XI

June 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: As the current Sostituto (officially, the Substitute for General Affairs of the Secretariat of State), Archbishop Edgar Peña Parra coordinates the internal affairs of the Roman Curia and reports to Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State.

