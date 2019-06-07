Catholic World News

Trump administration’s new Cuba travel restrictions are counterproductive, archbishop warns

June 07, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The very survival of the Church in Cuba is dependent on the freedom of religious travel and donations from abroad,” said Archbishop Timothy Broglio of the Military Services, chairman of the USCCB Committee on International Justice and Peace, following the announcement of travel restrictions. “The Holy See and USCCB have long held that the key to Cuba’s transformation depends not on isolation, but on greater cultural exchange between freedom-loving people on the island and the United States.”

