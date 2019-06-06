Catholic World News

Australian prosecutor struggles to explain Cardinal Pell’s conviction

June 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In answering questions from judges at an Australian appeals court, the chief prosecutor in the case of Cardinal George Pell had trouble explaining his reliance on a single witness, whose testimony conflicted with the prosecution’s own theory. One judge suggested that the reported details of the alleged crime—in which the cardinal supposedly molested a young boy—were “wildly improbable.”

