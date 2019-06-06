Catholic World News

Embattled Chamber of Commerce executive paid McCarrick as consultant

June 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Thomas Donohue, the president of the US Chamber of Commerce, is under scrutiny for personal expenses. Among those expenses, listed by the Wall Street Journal, are $200,000 in consulting fees to former cardinal Theodore McCarrick.

