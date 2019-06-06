Catholic World News

Bishop Paprocki bars pro-abortion legislators from Communion

June 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Thomas Paprocki of Springfield, Illinois, has announced the state legislators who voted to support legislation expanding access to abortion should not receive Communion in the diocese. The bishop’s decree was mailed to all Catholic legislators who voted for the bill. In announcing the policy, Bishop Paprocki named House Speaker Michael Madigan and Senate President John Cullerton among the lawmakers barred from Communion.

