Catholic World News

Prelate welcomes higher voter turnout in European elections

June 06, 2019

» Continue to this story on COMECE

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Jean-Claude Hollerich of Luxembourg, the president of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conferences of the European Union, said that “people saw the importance of European politics and took their responsibility in going to vote.” The Commission expressed “deep appreciation for the increased participation of EU citizens in the election of the European Parliament,” with “a turnout of 50.97%, the highest in 20 years.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!