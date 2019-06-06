Catholic World News

Russian President Putin to meet with Pope Francis on July 4

June 06, 2019

» Continue to this story on AP

CWN Editor's Note: The meeting precedes July 5-6 discussions in Rome between Pope Francis and leaders of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!