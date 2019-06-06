Catholic World News

Recalling D-Day, Vatican cardinal speaks of growing influence of ‘Islamism,’ China, new arms race

June 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Marc Ouellet, prefect of the Congregation for Bishops, made his remarks at a Te Deum and peace conference at the Abbey of Saint-Étienne in Caen for the 75th anniversary of D-Day (French-language link).

