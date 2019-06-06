Catholic World News

Rwanda blocks pilgrims from commemoration, says Uganda

June 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Three million pilgrims were present at the Uganda Martyrs’ Shrine for the June 3 feast of St. Charles Lwanga and his companions.

