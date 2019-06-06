Catholic World News

Sant’Egidio, Protestants have brought 2,500 refugees to Italy legally via ‘humanitarian corridors’

June 06, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: The Community of Sant’Egidio is a lay movement founded in 1968 by Andrea Riccardi. The Community, together with the Federation of Evangelical Churches in Italy and the Waldensians, reached an agreement with the Italian government in 2016 to bring refugees from Syria and other nations to Italy.

