Catholic World News

Little Sisters of the Poor back in court for religious freedom

June 05, 2019

» Continue to this story on Wall Street Journal

CWN Editor's Note: Lawyers for the Little Sisters of the Poor will be in a California appeals court on June 6, opposing a move by 13 state attorneys general to strip them of the exemption granted by the Trump Administration, and force them to cover contraceptive services as part of their health-care plans.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!