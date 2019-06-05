Catholic World News

US bishops spent $300 million on abuse cases last year

June 05, 2019

» Continue to this story on CNN

CWN Editor's Note: Catholic dioceses in the US spent more than $300 million on costs related to sexual abuse during the audit year that ended in June 2018, according to a final report from the US bishops’ conference. The costs included prevention programs, audits, training, legal fees, and background checks. But the largest single item was roughly $200 million in settlements to victims.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!