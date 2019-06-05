Catholic World News

In Cardinal Pell’s appeal, lawyer says verdict was unreasonable

June 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: In an appeal of the conviction of Cardinal George Pell, the prelate’s lawyer told an Australian court that the guilty verdict was unreasonable, because the defense had presented unchallenged evidence to show that the charge against the cardinal was “simply not a realistic possibility.”

