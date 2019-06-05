Catholic World News

Pope, at general audience, recalls journey to Romania

June 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: During his June 5 general audience in St. Peter’s Square (video), Pope Francis looked back on his three-day apostolic journey to Romania, which concluded on June 2.

