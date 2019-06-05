Catholic World News

Birth control, divorce, premarital sex deemed ‘morally acceptable’ by majority of Americans

June 05, 2019

» Continue to this story on Gallup

CWN Editor's Note: 92% of Americans view birth control as morally acceptable, while 6% view it as morally wrong, according to recent Gallup polling data. Other behaviors deemed as “morally acceptable” include divorce (77%), sex between an unmarried man and woman (71%), smoking marijuana (65%), embryonic stem cell research (64%), and gay and lesbian relations (63%).

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!