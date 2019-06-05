Catholic World News

3 million pilgrims at Ugandan martyrs’ shrine for feast day

June 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: At the Uganda Martyrs’ Shrine, “obey God always and everywhere” was theme for June 3 feast of St. Charles Lwanga and his companions.

