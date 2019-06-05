Catholic World News

Israeli president meets with Jerusalem’s Christian leaders

June 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The State of Israel, as the guardian of the city of Jerusalem, is directly committed to protecting religious freedom and safety for the communities of the faithful in Jerusalem and in the whole of Israel in carrying out their activities,” President Reuven Rivlin said. “Christians, Muslims and Jews will always have freedom of worship which the State will not compromise.”

