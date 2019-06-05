Catholic World News

Chinese Catholics being ‘tricked’ into losing new church

June 05, 2019

» Continue to this story on UCANews

CWN Editor's Note: In a largely Catholic village in Hubei province (map), Communist authorities have threatened to demolish a new church unless a convent is closed.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!