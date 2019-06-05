Catholic World News

Italian government revokes permit of Dignitatis Humanae Institute

June 05, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Raymond Burke is the honorary president of the Dignitatis Humanae Institute, and 11 other cardinals serve on the institute’s advisory board, according to the report. Steve Bannon, former White House Chief Strategist and Senior Counselor to the President, is a member of the board of trustees.

