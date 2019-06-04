Catholic World News

Irish archbishop announced curbs on conspicuous funerals for drug-gang leaders

June 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Diarmuid Martin of Dublin has said that the Church will not allow funerals for leaders of the drug gangs that are battling for dominance in the Irish capital. Gang leaders have made funerals an occasion for ostentatious displays of wealth, as shows of their strength. The archbishop announced that in such cases “they will no longer be allowed to exploit religious services in the Archdiocese of Dublin to enhance their image.”

