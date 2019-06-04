Catholic World News

Cardinal Cupich laments passage of Illinois abortion bill

June 04, 2019

CWN Editor's Note: “The passage of Senate Bill 25, eliminating even the minimal limitations on abortions under previous law marks a sad moment in our history as a State,” the cardinal archbishop of Chicago said. The measure, approved in a 34-20 vote, would legalize abortions up to the moment of birth.

